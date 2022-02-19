Invesco Ltd. Has $61.59 Million Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,658,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $61,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JEF. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 99.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after buying an additional 147,950 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 36,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 6,639 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,078.6% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 977,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,447,000 after buying an additional 895,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.49 per share, with a total value of $149,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JEF opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.84 and a 200-day moving average of $38.38. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.45. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.55 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 20.46%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 19.58%.

JEF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.80.

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

