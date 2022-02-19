Invesco Ltd. Has $63.43 Million Holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,139,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,653 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.06% of Mercury General worth $63,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mercury General by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mercury General by 666.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCY opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Mercury General Co. has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $67.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.36.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.72). Mercury General had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 7.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Mercury General’s payout ratio is 56.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

