Invesco Ltd. Has $67.35 Million Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 64.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 383,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,130 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of GameStop worth $67,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in GameStop by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GameStop by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in GameStop by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GameStop by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 26.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GME opened at $121.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.00 and a beta of -1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.90. GameStop Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $348.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $127.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GameStop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GameStop has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $82.25.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video games, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites, www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

