Invesco Ltd. Sells 71,522 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,813,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 71,522 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.91% of OGE Energy worth $59,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,388,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 46,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 150,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 109,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,459,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 37,344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy stock opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.60. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $38.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.