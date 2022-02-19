Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 167,700 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the January 15th total of 127,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $7.95 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSCE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 34,115 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 184,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

