Investors Purchase High Volume of Adtalem Global Education Put Options (NYSE:ATGE)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 5,667 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,662% compared to the average daily volume of 119 put options.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Chairman Lisa W. Wardell bought 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.48 per share, with a total value of $98,409.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.47 per share, with a total value of $100,008.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 49,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,165,186. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 35.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,626,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,341 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,029,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,511,000 after acquiring an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 9.7% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,670,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after acquiring an additional 147,283 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,488,000 after acquiring an additional 48,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ATGE. Zacks Investment Research cut Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

NYSE:ATGE traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $20.83. The stock had a trading volume of 909,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,621. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -138.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Adtalem Global Education has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $41.81.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.21). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 10.93% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.