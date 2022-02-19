IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc., formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on IRNT. Guggenheim began coverage on IronNet in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered IronNet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on IronNet from $6.00 to $4.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of IronNet stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. IronNet has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92.

IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.45 million. As a group, analysts forecast that IronNet will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

In other IronNet news, Director John M. Keane purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 24,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $243,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 378.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 137,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 109,149 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IronNet by 258.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 90,667 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of IronNet during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IronNet

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

