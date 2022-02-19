Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $10.51. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $10.44, with a volume of 39,141 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. The business had revenue of $117.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IRWD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 46,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $528,591.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 52,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $609,617.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 168,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,928,520 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRWD. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 79.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,812,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448,000 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 934.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,220,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $10,984,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,471,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,883,000 after purchasing an additional 920,868 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 910,801 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

