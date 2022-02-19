iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $52.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $56.42.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.