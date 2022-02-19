iShares Core High Dividend ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:HDV)

iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders bought 6,714 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,396% compared to the typical volume of 269 call options.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 130,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $481,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $322,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 250.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,319,000 after acquiring an additional 86,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $102.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.84. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.51 and a 12 month high of $105.25.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.