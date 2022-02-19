iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 931.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,854 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of IXN opened at $56.14 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $48.27 and a 1-year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

