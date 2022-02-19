iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 250.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.36. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $103.72 and a 1 year high of $109.82.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.