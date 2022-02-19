iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) Shares Down 1%

iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCB) traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.05 and last traded at $52.06. 2,589 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 5,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.57.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.