iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) by 72.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,816 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5,045.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REM opened at $32.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.83.

