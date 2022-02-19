ITT (NYSE:ITT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ITT (NYSE:ITT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.300-$4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$3.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.01 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of ITT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.60.

Shares of ITT opened at $87.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.59. ITT has a 52 week low of $76.88 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is 24.11%.

In other ITT news, CEO Luca Savi sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $899,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in ITT by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in ITT by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

