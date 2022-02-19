Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Sells $29,855.10 in Stock

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 327 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $29,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.69. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.13 and a 52 week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.49%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JACK. Barclays lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.05.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

