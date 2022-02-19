Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JXN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Jackson Financial news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total value of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.14 per share, with a total value of $247,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JXN opened at $41.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Jackson Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

