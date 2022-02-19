Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.74 Per Share (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report issued on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.06 EPS.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Barclays increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $119.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.93 and a 200 day moving average of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52 week low of $111.73 and a 52 week high of $149.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.