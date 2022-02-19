Janet L. Miller Acquires 1,255 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Director Janet L. Miller acquired 1,255 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.88 per share, with a total value of $24,949.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.77 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 881,859 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,470,000 after buying an additional 151,004 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth approximately $1,315,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 26.4% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 19,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,862 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,712,000 after buying an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CLF shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

