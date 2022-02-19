JD Financial Services Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JD Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 63 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $2,139,474.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.92, for a total transaction of $699,504.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,465 shares of company stock worth $11,199,462. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,212.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,196.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,052.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,194.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,332.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 27.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 50.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.