JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 275 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JD. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.86) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.88) price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.25) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($4.06) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 628.57 ($8.51).

Shares of JD Sports Fashion stock opened at GBX 165.70 ($2.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of £8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88. JD Sports Fashion has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.56 ($2.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 235.70 ($3.19). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 198.40.

In other JD Sports Fashion news, insider Peter Alan Cowgill sold 10,000,000 shares of JD Sports Fashion stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.88), for a total value of £21,300,000 ($28,822,733.42).

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby apparel and accessories.

