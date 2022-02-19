Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €770.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) received a €770.00 ($875.00) price target from equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KER. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) price target on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($943.18) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price objective on shares of Kering in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €814.33 ($925.38).

KER stock opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €677.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €679.48. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

