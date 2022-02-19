Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Recruit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Recruit’s FY2026 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Recruit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of RCRRF opened at $40.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Recruit has a 1-year low of $39.83 and a 1-year high of $71.66.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Recruit had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 21.14%.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. is a global provider in HR technology and business solutions. It focuses on expanding economic and personal opportunities for people everywhere. With key subsidiaries including Indeed, Glassdoor and its worldwide staffing business, Recruit aims to simplify hiring through a two-sided talent marketplace that drives meaningful connections between job seekers and employers.

