Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Alkermes in a report issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alkermes’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.55 million. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet cut Alkermes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -83.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.90. Alkermes has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,045,000 after acquiring an additional 731,077 shares during the period. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 14,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,570,000 after acquiring an additional 827,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,655,000 after acquiring an additional 52,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,694,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,453,000 after acquiring an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,538,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,461 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

