Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASMIY. AlphaValue raised shares of ASM International to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.68.

OTCMKTS:ASMIY opened at $329.63 on Thursday. ASM International has a fifty-two week low of $240.60 and a fifty-two week high of $497.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $405.12.

ASM International NV engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, and sale of equipment, and provision of service to customers for the production of semiconductor devices and integrated circuits. It operates through the Front-end and Back-end segments. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices.

