Jefferies Financial Group Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $49.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Huntsman’s FY2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

HUN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.27.

Get Huntsman alerts:

NYSE:HUN opened at $41.20 on Wednesday. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $41.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.70.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is 15.82%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Huntsman by 229.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 61,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 43,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.