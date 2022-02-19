Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CYH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Shares of CYH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 34.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 369,333 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.