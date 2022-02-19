Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CYH opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.00 and a 200 day moving average of $12.54. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $7.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.72.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 34.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 6.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,059,000 after purchasing an additional 514,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 22.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,026,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,284,000 after purchasing an additional 369,333 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.
Community Health Systems Company Profile
Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Community Health Systems (CYH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.