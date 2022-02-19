Joann Chavez Sells 500 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $58,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joann Chavez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of DTE Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. DTE Energy has a one year low of $96.40 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average of $116.62.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.21. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.80%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.11.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

