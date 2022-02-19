JOANN Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,948 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.
Several research firms recently issued reports on JOAN. Wells Fargo & Company cut JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JOANN has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.
In other JOANN news, CEO Wade D. Miquelon bought 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $513,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $1,312,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $11.55 on Friday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.64 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.30.
JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. JOANN’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JOANN will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.
JOANN Company Profile
JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.
