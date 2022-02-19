JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target to $18.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $32.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

Shares of Altice USA stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.47. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $38.19.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 9.81% and a negative return on equity of 79.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Altice USA will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $379,200 in the last three months. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,725 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 20,137,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,822,000 after purchasing an additional 774,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,226,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,058 shares in the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,669,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,194,000 after purchasing an additional 421,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 5,326,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.14% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

