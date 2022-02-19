JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.09% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$39.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$39.00 target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$35.93.

Shares of FM stock opened at C$33.95 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of C$20.67 and a 52-week high of C$37.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$28.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.89.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

