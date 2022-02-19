Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,724 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Juniper Networks worth $15,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 154,800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 275.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 271,205 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 198,909 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,173,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after acquiring an additional 83,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 311,995 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Loop Capital started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $187,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $208,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE JNPR opened at $34.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

