Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $212 million-$217 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.98 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of Kadant stock traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $199.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. Kadant has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $240.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $214.97 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Kadant alerts:

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

KAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $163,428.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock worth $563,579. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the 4th quarter worth $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Kadant

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.