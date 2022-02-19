Kadant (NYSE:KAI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $212.0-217.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $216.90 million.Kadant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.550-$8.750 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KAI traded down $3.69 on Friday, hitting $199.36. The stock had a trading volume of 41,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,764. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.89. Kadant has a twelve month low of $150.13 and a twelve month high of $240.47.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $218.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.09 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 10.69%. Kadant’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kadant will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kadant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Kadant from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total transaction of $57,133.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.32, for a total value of $343,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,573 shares of company stock valued at $563,579. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kadant by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kadant by 32.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

