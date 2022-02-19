Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KALA. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

KALA opened at $0.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a current ratio of 5.48. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $9.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 366.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

