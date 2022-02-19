KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $13.82. KAR Auction Services shares last traded at $13.89, with a volume of 30,676 shares.

The specialty retailer reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $549.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. KAR Auction Services’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on KAR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. FMR LLC grew its stake in KAR Auction Services by 249,708.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,119,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,692 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 219.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 34,285 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KAR Auction Services by 6.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 611,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 39,060 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 78.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.41.

About KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

