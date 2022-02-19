Karnalyte Resources (TSE:KRN) Sets New 12-Month High at $0.57

Shares of Karnalyte Resources Inc. (TSE:KRN) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.57 and last traded at C$0.51, with a volume of 125712 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$27.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24.
Karnalyte Resources Company Profile (TSE:KRN)
