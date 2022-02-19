Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.05% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total transaction of $1,010,745.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,184 shares of company stock worth $4,046,207 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $110.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.92. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.76 and a 12 month high of $161.98.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.31.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

