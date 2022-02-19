KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $53.03 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.77. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $38.32 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

