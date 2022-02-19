KB Financial Partners LLC Acquires 1,133 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 16.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

HDB stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.73. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $61.35 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

