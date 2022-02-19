KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,525.1% during the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,344,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,028,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,749,000 after buying an additional 159,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 831.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $282,871.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,640 shares of company stock worth $24,991,281 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock opened at $181.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $127.03 and a one year high of $196.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.13.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 37.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 17.76%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LPLA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.63.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

