KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $251,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 206,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $17,587,000 after buying an additional 24,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 13,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.4% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 50,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,254,000 after buying an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,610 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $9,716,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 240,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,973,742. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU opened at $90.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.