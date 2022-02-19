KB Financial Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,856 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,641 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 2.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 5.8% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in McDonald’s by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD stock opened at $250.60 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $202.73 and a one year high of $271.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.38 and its 200 day moving average is $250.09. The company has a market capitalization of $187.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.