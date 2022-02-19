KB Financial Partners LLC Sells 613 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KB Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of KB Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 218.5% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $79.38 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $79.08 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average is $81.24.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

