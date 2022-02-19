KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report sales of $2.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.

Get KemPharm alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPH. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in KemPharm in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 139.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KemPharm during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 357.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of KemPharm by 72.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,719 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.69 on Friday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.

KemPharm Company Profile

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KemPharm (KMPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.