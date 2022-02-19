KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) will report sales of $2.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KemPharm’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.53 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 million. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that KemPharm will report full year sales of $28.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.13 million to $28.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $21.11 million, with estimates ranging from $14.10 million to $28.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow KemPharm.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised KemPharm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st.
NASDAQ KMPH opened at $5.69 on Friday. KemPharm has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day moving average is $8.61.
KemPharm Company Profile
KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.
