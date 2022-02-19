Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 4.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,353,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,967,000 after buying an additional 170,495 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,474,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 38.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,963,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,351,000 after purchasing an additional 818,407 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,786,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,763,000 after acquiring an additional 116,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,420,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,910,000 after buying an additional 56,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Barclays raised shares of Atmos Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

NYSE:ATO opened at $106.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $109.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 51.22%.

In other news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total transaction of $101,279.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

