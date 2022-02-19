Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 316 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Amundi bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the second quarter valued at $63,041,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 44.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after acquiring an additional 732,830 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 71.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,829,000 after acquiring an additional 490,768 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 246.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 599,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,539,000 after acquiring an additional 426,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 48.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,223,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,471,000 after buying an additional 400,258 shares during the period. 74.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day moving average of $58.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.43. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 18.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.59%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

