Kentucky Retirement Systems Purchases 55 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 59.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 185,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $138,124,000 after acquiring an additional 68,849 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $1,373,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th.

BIO opened at $583.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $660.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $729.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $547.22 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.96.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.