Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) Short Interest Up 28.3% in January

Keppel REIT (OTCMKTS:KREVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,585,300 shares, an increase of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 13,708,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,072.3 days.

Keppel REIT stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keppel REIT has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.95.

About Keppel REIT

Keppel REIT is engaged in the investments in a portfolio of commercial real estate and other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio includes office and commercial towers and financial center buildings. The company was founded on November 28, 2005 and is headquartered in Singapore.

