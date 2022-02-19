Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €892.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €892.00 ($1,013.64) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($943.18) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a €854.00 ($970.45) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €850.00 ($965.91) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €785.00 ($892.05) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($880.68) price target on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €814.33 ($925.38).

EPA KER opened at €666.60 ($757.50) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €677.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €679.48. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($262.90) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($474.32).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

